Cranswick plc (CWK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 51.30 on September 3rd

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 51.30 ($0.67) per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $18.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CWK opened at GBX 4,000.74 ($52.27) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99. Cranswick has a 12 month low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,720.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,553.39. The firm has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.16.

Get Cranswick alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CWK shares. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cranswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,981.67 ($52.02).

In related news, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 850 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,576 ($46.72), for a total transaction of £30,396 ($39,712.57). Also, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 350 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,412 ($44.58), for a total value of £11,942 ($15,602.30). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,261 shares of company stock worth $7,947,300.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.