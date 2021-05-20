Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $171.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BAP. Itau BBA Securities restated a market perform rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Credicorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.56.

NYSE BAP opened at $139.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. Credicorp has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $172.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Westwood Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $169,137,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,214,000 after purchasing an additional 982,872 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,779,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,885,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,568,000 after purchasing an additional 276,621 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

