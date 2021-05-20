Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRARY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, February 25th. AlphaValue upgraded Crédit Agricole to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.25.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.353 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.

About Crédit Agricole

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.