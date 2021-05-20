Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $59.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

