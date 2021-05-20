Credit Suisse Group Raises MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $132.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTZ. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.17.

NYSE MTZ opened at $112.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. MasTec has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $121.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.10 and a 200-day moving average of $82.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $3,265,495.38. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Insiders sold a total of 82,879 shares of company stock worth $7,743,546 over the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $95,534,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 516.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,707 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $56,871,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

