Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TGOPY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3i Group has an average rating of Buy.

TGOPY stock opened at $8.91 on Monday. 3i Group has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $9.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

