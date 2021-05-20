Credit Suisse Group Trims Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Target Price to $165.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EA. KeyCorp raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.46.

EA stock opened at $138.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.43. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $848,390.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,890.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,942 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 20.3% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $49,721,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 25.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 123,499 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 278,416 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,621,393 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $354,858,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

