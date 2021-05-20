CRH (NYSE:CRH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CRH. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.03.

Shares of CRH opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. CRH has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $51.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in CRH by 90,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 34,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

