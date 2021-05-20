Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $208 million-$208 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.67 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie raised Criteo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Criteo from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Shares of CRTO stock traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 415,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,869. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92. Criteo has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Criteo’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 57,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,633 over the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

