Critical Contrast: Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) vs. Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL)

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) and Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Bally's alerts:

41.6% of Full House Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Bally’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Full House Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Bally’s has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Full House Resorts has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bally’s and Full House Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bally’s -3.21% -1.12% -0.16% Full House Resorts -5.93% -11.98% -2.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bally’s and Full House Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bally’s 0 0 4 0 3.00 Full House Resorts 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bally’s currently has a consensus price target of $70.40, indicating a potential upside of 31.44%. Full House Resorts has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.60%. Given Bally’s’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bally’s is more favorable than Full House Resorts.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bally’s and Full House Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bally’s $523.58 million 4.34 $55.13 million $1.81 29.59 Full House Resorts $165.43 million 2.10 -$5.82 million ($0.22) -46.27

Bally’s has higher revenue and earnings than Full House Resorts. Full House Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bally’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bally’s beats Full House Resorts on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado. As of April 13, 2021, it owned and operated 12 casinos that comprise 13,308 slot machines, 460 game tables, and 3,342 hotel rooms, as well as a horse racetrack across eight states. The company was formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Bally's Corporation in November 2020. Bally's Corporation was founded in 2004 and is incorporated in Providence, Rhode Island.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc. owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park. It also owns and operates the Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado that has gaming space, 36 hotel rooms, and various acres of surface parking, as well as a steakhouse and four casual dining outlets. In addition, the company owns and operates the Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana, which has 772 slot machines and 20 table games; a land-based pavilion with approximately 30,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; a 190-guest-room hotel; a 56-space RV park; surface parking; an 18-hole golf course on approximately 311 acres; and four dining outlets, as well as a leased 104-room hotel. Further, it owns and operates the Stockman's Casino that is located in Fallon, Nevada, which has 203 slot machines, a bar, a fine-dining restaurant, and a coffee shop, and approximately 300 surface parking spaces; and the Grand Lodge Casino that has 270 slot machines and 11 table games, which is integrated into the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada. Full House Resorts, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.