Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at CIBC

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$16.75 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CROMF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

OTCMKTS CROMF remained flat at $$13.84 during trading hours on Thursday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $13.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

