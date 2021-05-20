Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at TD Securities

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price target upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 1.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CRR.UN. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.50.

Shares of CRR.UN traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$17.19. The company had a trading volume of 111,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,794. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$12.21 and a one year high of C$17.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 34.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

