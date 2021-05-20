Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock Position Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Crown by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,323,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crown by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,601,000 after purchasing an additional 232,266 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crown by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,297,000 after purchasing an additional 707,418 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Crown by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,015,000 after purchasing an additional 470,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Crown by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,811,000 after purchasing an additional 797,424 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CCK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

NYSE:CCK opened at $108.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $114.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

