CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) CFO Gary W. Levine Sells 1,602 Shares

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) CFO Gary W. Levine sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $16,901.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,172.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CSPI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,614. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84. CSP Inc. has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 million, a PE ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.92.

Separately, TheStreet cut CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

