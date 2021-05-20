Cube (AUTO) Trading Up 44.6% This Week

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 37.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Cube has a total market capitalization of $7.19 million and $10.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cube has traded up 44.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00075918 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00019049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $494.01 or 0.01177273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,131.91 or 0.09846629 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00055238 BTC.

Cube Coin Profile

AUTO is a coin. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 coins. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. The official website for Cube is cubeint.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Cube

