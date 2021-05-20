Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $153,942,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $62,688,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 186,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,206,000 after purchasing an additional 181,684 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $319.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.99. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.01 and a 52-week high of $351.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,998.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

