Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $264,000 Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 2.3% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 31,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in STERIS by 3.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 96,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth $933,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,312,000 after buying an additional 17,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 973.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after buying an additional 60,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock opened at $189.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $146.12 and a 12-month high of $216.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. STERIS’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.80.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

