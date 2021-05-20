Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,897 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,231 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 21,835 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 39,904 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 17,183 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 171,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares during the period. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NUV opened at $11.36 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

