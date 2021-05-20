Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $709,000 Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,329 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in HP by 1,729.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $31.80 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

