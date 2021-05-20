Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $147.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.