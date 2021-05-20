Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 1,918 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 126.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHP opened at $146.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $909,000.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $1,257,994. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

