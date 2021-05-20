Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 144 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 15.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 15.6% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,691,000 after acquiring an additional 35,597 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $36,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.10.

Shares of WELL opened at $72.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average of $67.72. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $77.54. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

