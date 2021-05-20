CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective lifted by Wolfe Research from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.82.

CVS Health stock opened at $89.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 65,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 22,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 33,962 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

