CWV Chain Trading Down 11.6% This Week (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $8.33 million and approximately $11,220.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One CWV Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00073256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.39 or 0.00421894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.98 or 0.00219125 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.39 or 0.01002243 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00034552 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.