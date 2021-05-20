DA Davidson Increases Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to $35.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.82. Spin Master has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $38.71.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

