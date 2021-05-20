DA Davidson Trims Unity Software (NYSE:U) Target Price to $150.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on U. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Unity Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Unity Software from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.10.

Shares of U stock opened at $88.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.89. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $689,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,597,960.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 521,914 shares of company stock valued at $54,089,913 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $18,416,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

