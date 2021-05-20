Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €114.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €83.75 ($98.53).

Shares of DAI opened at €72.46 ($85.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €74.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €64.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion and a PE ratio of 10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. Daimler has a 52-week low of €28.61 ($33.66) and a 52-week high of €77.99 ($91.75).

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

