Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.36.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

