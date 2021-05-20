Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,104,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,272,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,348,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,230 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,154,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,584,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,643 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRH opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

