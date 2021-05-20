Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $673,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

NYSE:WRE opened at $22.81 on Thursday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

