Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $398,000 in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBS. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.48. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.07 and a 52-week high of $137.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.