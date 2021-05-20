Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,937.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRPT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $76.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.14. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.34.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

