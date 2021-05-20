Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,375,000 after buying an additional 754,113 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,256,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,954,000 after purchasing an additional 472,586 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,420,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,007,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 205,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

NYSE:DEA opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 144.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,468.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,930. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.