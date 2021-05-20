Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASND. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 88.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,143 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASND. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.22.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $134.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.61. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $119.11 and a one year high of $183.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.