Daniel Ramos Sells 1,659 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $132,106.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,257.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $78.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.96 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day moving average is $88.58.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 746.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after buying an additional 179,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.61.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

