DAOstack (GEN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $136,707.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $136,707.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 66.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,610.63 or 1.00234291 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00042053 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00125412 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001138 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000725 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003732 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

