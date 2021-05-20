DATA Price Down 48.1% This Week (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded down 48.1% against the dollar. One DATA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a market capitalization of $7.79 million and $1.27 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00075842 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00017745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.44 or 0.01176886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00059392 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.38 or 0.09785215 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DATA’s official website is data.eco. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

