Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.030-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $211 million-$213 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.51 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.130-0.160 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Get Datadog alerts:

DDOG stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,225. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog has a 52-week low of $62.50 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,788.07 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.21.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $369,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,199,975.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $293,905.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,452.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,243,765 shares of company stock worth $105,326,881. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.