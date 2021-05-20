Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.43

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.43 and traded as high as $2.43. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 39,908 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $54.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.99.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Dawson Geophysical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,662,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dawson Geophysical by 12.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the first quarter worth $41,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the first quarter worth $103,000. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

