DE Burlo Group Inc. Buys 35,800 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2,983.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 1.9% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $298.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,865. The firm has a market cap of $155.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $190.35 and a 52 week high of $303.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.39.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

