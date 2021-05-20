DE Burlo Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,983 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 3.0% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $16,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,797 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,149,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.03.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.