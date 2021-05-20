DE Burlo Group Inc. Sells 20,500 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock traded up $9.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $461.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,733. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $440.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.42. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.18 and a 52-week high of $466.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,553.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,200 shares of company stock worth $3,414,525. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

