Decentraland (MANA) One Day Volume Tops $379.79 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00002266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decentraland has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and $379.79 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00074628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00018276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $448.52 or 0.01158570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00057646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.45 or 0.09661976 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

MANA is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,372,527 coins and its circulating supply is 1,580,483,121 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

