Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €185.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 74.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DHER. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €155.25 ($182.65).

ETR DHER opened at €102.15 ($120.18) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €80.74 ($94.99) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €121.30 and its 200 day moving average price is €116.95.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

