Denise McComish Buys 275,000 Shares of Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) Stock

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) insider Denise McComish purchased 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$56,375.00 ($40,267.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.70.

Get Macmahon alerts:

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Macmahon’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Macmahon Company Profile

Macmahon Holdings Limited provides mining and consulting services to mining companies in Australia, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. It offers surface mining services, including mine planning and analysis, drill and blast, bulk and selective mining, crushing and screening, fixed plant maintenance, water management, and equipment operation and maintenance.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Macmahon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macmahon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.