DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Receives $56.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

DMTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on DermTech in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of DMTK opened at $36.05 on Monday. DermTech has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that DermTech will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,886 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $144,415.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,522,820.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,511. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 8.0% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,118,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,397,000 after buying an additional 231,450 shares during the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 283.6% during the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,559,000 after buying an additional 1,347,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 116.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,889,000 after buying an additional 518,695 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,632,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 152.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,528,000 after buying an additional 470,571 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

