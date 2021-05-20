DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Trading 9% Higher

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) traded up 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.38 and last traded at $38.38. 19,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,497,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on DMTK. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $121,647.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $463,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at $7,753,371.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,514 shares of company stock worth $4,255,511. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DermTech by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

