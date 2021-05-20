Desjardins Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Power Co. of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 16th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.58.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$17.95 billion during the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on POW. CIBC lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.57.

TSE:POW opened at C$38.64 on Wednesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$20.96 and a 52 week high of C$38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.47.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

