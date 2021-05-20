Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE:DESP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.70. 323,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,422. The company has a market capitalization of $890.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $17.66.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DESP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

