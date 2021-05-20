Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 225 Price Target

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) received a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 209.20 ($2.73).

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 191.10 ($2.50) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 204.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 174.42. The stock has a market cap of £9.50 billion and a PE ratio of -1.13. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In other news, insider Heather Ann McSharry purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

